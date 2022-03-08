Price sustains burn in Abu Dhabi rally crash

Toby Price has burnt his arm in a crash on Stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

The Red Bull KTM rider is seventh overall after two tumultuous days to kick off Round 2 of the FIM Rally-Raid World Championship, 9:19s behind pace-setting team-mate Kevin Benavides.

Price dropped down the road order for Stage 1 due to having to swap a malfunctioning GPS unit, and rode alone for much of the day on his way to setting the eighth-fastest time.

The latest special was not straightforward either for the Australian.

“Day 2 is done now and it went okay, he said.

“I was making good progress up to around Kilometre 140 where I had a bit of a crash.

“The bike landed on top of me and burned the inside of my arm, which isn’t great, but other than that it was a pretty solid day.

“It’s definitely a tough rally – the heat doesn’t help – but I’m pleased with how things are going and I’m ready for day three.”

Benavides was third-fastest on the day after being credited with the time which he lost in stopping to attend to a crashed rival as they waited for medical assistance.

He leads by 4:23s overall from Honda’s Ricky Brabec, ahead of the third stage out of five.