Michelin extends MotoE tyre supply deal

Michelin will continue as the official tyre supplier to the MotoE World Cup until at least the end of 2024 after signing a new deal with Dorna Sports.

Michelin has partnered MotoE since the all-electric category’s inception in 2019, adding to a portfolio which already included the MotoGP premier class itself.

In keeping with the themes of innovation and sustainability, the front tyres which it produces for the world cup are comprised of 33 percent recycled/bio-sourced materials, and the rears are 40 percent sustainable resources.

Maria Esperanza Gaspar Aguilon, Michelin’s senior vice president business line 2 wheels worldwide, said, “Michelin is investing significantly in all the forms of motorsport that place the emphasis on sustainability and forward-looking technologies. Such series include the FIM MotoE World Cup.

“For three years now, it has provided Michelin with an invaluable laboratory for the development of tyres that contain a high proportion of bio-sourced, recycled and regenerated sustainable materials.

“We are delighted today to be extending our commitment to MotoE and to see the trust its players have in Michelin.

“For us, MotoE serves as a first-class opportunity to work hand in hand not only with Dorna Sports, but also with the teams and riders to take our innovations forward for the benefit of all Michelin road tyres in the future.”

Dorna Sports’ senior director of commercial partnerships, Marc Saurina, added, “We’re very proud to confirm that Michelin will continue as the tyre supplier for MotoE.

“Since the Cup began, the close competition has been a calling card for the series and Michelin is a cornerstone of that, with exceptional performance.

“Their proven commitment to increased sustainability is also vital to MotoE, and a perfect fit for the Cup.

“Racing is one of the best laboratories to develop new technologies and solutions, and we’re very proud that Michelin has committed to MotoE as the perfect place to develop, test and assess what will likely become the tyre technology of the future for millions of vehicles.”

The MotoE field is currently undertaking its first test of 2022 at Jerez, ahead of Round 1 of the season at the same circuit as part of the Spanish Grand Prix weekend on April 29-May 1.

This year is the last of the initial, Energica era, after which Ducati takes over as manufacturer for the one-make category.

Michelin’s current contract for the MotoGP world championship runs to the end of 2026.