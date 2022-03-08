GC600-winning VF Commodore to make racing return

The Holden VF Commodore that James Courtney and Jack Perkins drove to victory in the 2015 Gold Coast 600 is set to make its racing return this weekend.

The ex-Holden Racing Team car will be driven by father-son duo Jack Perkins and Larry Perkins at the Phillip Island Classic, which has attracted a mammoth 409-car entry.

This weekend’s event is the 33rd edition of the Classic, which takes place across March 11-13, and includes a healthy grid of historic V8 Supercars in the five-litre touring cars class.

Larry Perkins will also have his iconic VZ Commodore on track, the last car he drove in the championship, which he and Steven Richards took to fourth in the 2003 Bathurst 1000.

Neil Schembri will drive another Perkins Engineering-built VS Commodore, which sports Gearbox Motorsport colours.

Gary Quartly, who drove with Schembri in the Bathurst 1000 on several occasions in the 1990s, will drive a Komatsu-backed Ford EF Falcon.

The field is stacked with six AU Falcons, headlined by two ex-Dick Johnson Racing machines driven by Adam Walton and Carey McMahon.

An ex-Tickford Racing AU Falcon driven by Glenn Seton will be in the hands of Brad Till.

An odd-ball in Supercars history, the Prancing Horse Racing AU Falcon, which made just one championship race start in the hands of Mark Noske and Craig Baird, will be driven by Andrew O’Connell.

A total of 28 five-litre touring cars, 14 Group C cars, and 19 Group A cars will feature, including Jonathon Webb in an ex-Colin Bond Ford Sierra.

There are several A9X Toranas and XD Falcons in the Group C class as well as a Tom Walkinshaw Racing-built Jaguar and JPS BMW E30 M3 in the Group A ranks.

Other notable names entered include Tony Quinn (Formula Ford Reynard), Tim Blanchard (Van Diemen RF88), John Bowe (March 73S) and Tim Macrow (Prosport 3000).

CLICK HERE for the full Phillip Island Classic entry list