Formula 1 extends Imola deal through 2025

Imola will remain a fixture on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2025 after the signing of a new deal.

The historic Enzo e Dino Ferrari International Circuit first hosted an F1 grand prix in 1980, becoming the home of the San Marino Grand Prix for the following 26 years.

After 14 years away from F1, Imola returned during the COVID-impacted 2020 and 2021 seasons. It will host Round 4 of this year’s world championship on April 24.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali hailed it “a proud moment for our Italian fans” to secure two annual grands prix for the years to come, with Monza also holding a medium-term contract.

“I am delighted that we will be continuing our excellent partnership with Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix until 2025,” Domenicali said.

“The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport and they have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic.

“It is a proud moment for our Italian fans to host two races and for all our fans around the world to see this fantastic circuit on the calendar for the future.

“I want to thank everyone involved in making this happen and the work of the Emilia-Romagna Region, in particular the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the City of Imola.

“We are all looking forward to being back in Imola in April to thrill our fans.”

Automobile Club of Italy president Angelo Sticchi Damiani said: “Today’s agreement ratifies the presence of the Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit in Imola until 2025.

“Imola, its great history and the strong tie of its territory to the world of engines deserved this recognition.

“This is not only a great success for sport in Italy but also a great enrichment for the top international motorsport series that has confirmed in its calendar for several years one of the most difficult races, but also the greatest, and the one that’s mostly loved by both drivers and teams.

“Of course, the long negotiations carried out by the Automobile Club of Italy managed to achieve the desired goal thanks to the important support received from various local authorities.

“Among all, I would like to underline the enthusiastic work of the Emilia Romagna Region and its President Stefano Bonaccini.”

Michael Schumacher has won more F1 grands prix at Imola than any other driver, with seven.

Imola does of course have an element of infamy attached to it too, being the site of Roland Ratzenberger’s and Ayrton Senna’s deaths on back-to-back days in 1994.