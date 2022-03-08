Fittipaldi family’s big week continues

The teenage son of two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi has received a coveted call-up with Dutch squad Van Amersfoort Racing.

Just one day after Fittipaldi’s 22-year-old grandson Pietro was confirmed to test for Haas this week – putting him in the box seat to replace controversially axed Nikita Mazepin on a permanent basis – ‘Emmo Jnr’ has secured his place in the 2022 Italian Formula 4 championship.

The news was announced on Emmo Jnr’s 15th birthday.

“Despite his young age, Emmo Jnr already collected an impressive track record,” said VAR CEO Rob Niessink.

“As son of a two-time F1 world champion, it is not strange to see that Emerson reads and writes racing.

“He is a bright, smart, and talented youngster with a natural race craft not often seen.

“Of course, he has a challenging road ahead of him. He is young and has lots to learn, but we have full confidence in his ability to work with the team and progress.

“Emerson communicates beyond his age, which will help him in his way forward. We are proud to be able to guide him on his way to higher levels and will offer our full support in every way possible, both on and off the track.”

Fittipaldi Jnr enjoyed success in the Danish F4 championship last year, taking 15 podiums including three wins.

“I had a great F4 debut season last year. It was a challenging year as there was so much to learn, but I loved racing the F4 car every single minute,” said the young gun.

“I spent the winter preparing myself both mentally and physically and feel more than ready to start the season.

“I will face tough competition this year, I realise that, but challenge motivates me, so I can’t wait to get going.

“Attacking the season with Van Amersfoort Racing gives me a huge confidence boost. I have spent quite some time with the team already, prepping myself in the simulator, getting to know the team and so on, and I have felt welcome from the very first moment onwards.

“Their passion and dedication towards being successful rubs off on me as well and I am more than ready to get going.”