F1 Manager 2022 video game announced

Formula 1 and Frontier Developments have announced the upcoming release of video game F1 Manager 2022.

Offering fans the chance to put themselves in the shoes of a team principal, the management simulation game will be released this European summer (Australian winter) featuring current drivers, engineers and cars.

Making for life-like challenges will be the need to upgrade cars and facilities, manage driver/engineer personnel, balance budgets, and make critical decisions under pressure.

“It’s great to see F1 Manager 2022 take shape and for people to see this exciting title come to life,” said Ross Brawn, F1 managing director – motorsports.

“I know from personal experience that leading a team can be challenging, but it’s certainly rewarding.

“The F1 Manager franchise is a great opportunity for fans to put themselves in the shoes of a team principal and experience some of that for themselves.

“I am confident that with their own successful track record in management gaming, Frontier will deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience for fans.”

The F1 Manager franchise will be the first of its kind in a long-term, multi-title agreement between F1 and Frontier.

“We are delighted to partner with the great team at F1 on this exciting opportunity,” said Frontier CEO and founder David Braben.

“We’ve been working closely with them to deliver a truly authentic experience, and they have provided us with extensive access to all aspects of the sport to enable us to do this. We feel this is the start of something special – we’re looking forward to bringing F1 Manager 2022 to players in summer 2022.”

Added Frontier game director Andy Fletcher: “There’s never been a better time to be a Formula 1 fan, and we’re excited to deliver our take on the world of turbocharged management games with the biggest racing brand in the world.

“F1 Manager 2022 will deliver an experience for both new and long-term fans that is as authentic as it is exciting.

“Our commitment to the ever-changing world of F1 will build a strong foundation for a long and special series that will evolve over time.”