Debutants show off SuperUtes

The SuperUtes of category debutants Dave Casey and Dean Brooking have broken cover.

Casey has joined the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series from Stadium Super Trucks and will bring an Isuzu D-Max back onto the grid, with Bendix backing.

“Because Stadium Trucks are no longer in Australia, I wanted to stay within the Supercars scene, and these SuperUtes are most relevant to the four-wheel drive and offroad market,” he explained.

“I made a few phone calls with Paul Morris who put me onto the SuperUtes category and Sieders Racing were more than happy to have me on board.”

Brooking makes the step up from state-level Victorian competition and tested his Gates-backed Toyota Hilux last weekend at Winton, near where his JKD Racing team is based.

In other news, ute racing stalwart Craig Dontas’ Ryco Mitsubishi Triton will continue to enjoy backing from training provider Verto.

The partnership, which includes Verto also supporting Cameron Crick’s Super2 effort with Eggleston Motorsport and Elliot Barbour’s in National Trans Am, will see apprentices work with Team Triton Racing at selected events.

“It’s fantastic to have the support of an organisation like Verto,” said Dontas.

“Working with a major sponsor that helps Australians, young and old, from all walks of life, into education and employment aligns with our team’s core values.

“The team enjoyed a very successful 2021 season, and we can’t wait to build on that success and bring Verto along for the ride.”

Round 1 of the V8 SuperUte Series supports the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains on March 26-27.