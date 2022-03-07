Van Gisbergen reveals his Red Bull rally car

Shane van Gisbergen will drive a Red Bull-liveried Skoda Fabia R5 at the Australian Rally Championship season-opener in less than a month’s time.

The livery reveal comes on the eve of van Gisbergen taking part in the ARC pre-season test day in Canberra.

The Australian Capital Territory will also host Round 1, the Netier National Capital Rally, on April 1-3.

“The livery looks amazing and the car is ready to go so I can’t wait to get behind the wheel at the pre-season test day in Canberra on Tuesday,” said van Gisbergen, who’ll have veteran Glenn Weston as his co-driver.

“To have the support of Red Bull, HP, Omen, Harvey Norman, Local Legends and Hoosier is great and has made this new challenge possible, so thank you to everyone for getting behind me for this event.

“The test day tomorrow will be one that is particularly important for me, and I will take every opportunity to learn the car and the Canberra roads.

“It will also be a great opportunity to work alongside Glenn who has a lot of experience in the Australian Championship and in Canberra.

“I can’t wait to get out there as we prepare for the Netier National Capital Rally in April.”

Michael Smith, Motorsport Australia director of motorsport and commercial operations, added: “The RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship is in great shape ahead of what will be a massive 2022 across seven rounds.

“With Shane competing in Round 1, we can certainly expect plenty of attention to be focused on Canberra both during and in the lead up to this event which is a positive for all competitors, ARC partners and most importantly, rally fans.

“In speaking to competitors, we know they are excited too and will no doubt give crews an extra bit of motivation to perform strongly in Canberra.

“I think everyone would agree the car looks amazing and we are pleased to be welcoming Shane to the ARC in 2022.”

Van Gisbergen won the opening race of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship on Saturday night.