POLL: Who will win the Supercars teams’ championship?

A fascinating fight has begun between the teams in the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship after the opening round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we want to know who you think will come out on top by the year’s end.

With one round in the books, Dick Johnson Racing sits atop the teams’ championship with 483 points to its credit.

Anton De Pasquale led the Stapylton squad’s efforts in the #11 Shell V-Power Ford Mustang, claiming finishes of second and third at the Sydney SuperNight.

Team-mate Will Davison in the #17 had a good, if unspectacular, opening account with finishes of fourth and seventh.

In some ways, the team’s standing at the top of the pile has flown under the radar after the race wins were shared by Triple Eight Race Engineering and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Similarly, Erebus Motorsports finds itself in a strong position even with just one podium to its name on the weekend.

Finishes of fifth and second for Brodie Kostecki in the #99 were complemented by team-mate Will Brown’s results of seventh and eighth in the #9.

The Boost Mobile-backed squad sits second in the teams’ championship on 435, just 48 points in arrears of the lead.

Walkinshaw Andretti United has made no bones about its desire to win the teams’ championship this year.

Chaz Mostert did his part, with finishes of third and first putting the #25 pilot in the lead of the drivers’ championship for the first time in his Supercars career.

However, team-mate Nick Percat’s lacklustre Sunday means the team sits third in the teams’ standings on 417 points and 66 off the lead.

The WAU returnee made a strong comeback drive from 14th to sixth in Race 1 on Saturday, but came undone on Sunday – a qualifying mistake seeing the #2 start Race 2 from 25th before needing assistance out of the gravel in the afternoon’s 77-lapper; classified 23rd.

Last year’s champions, Triple Eight Race Engineering, are fourth after the opening event.

Shane van Gisbergen won the weekend’s opening race before a brilliant comeback drive to sixth in Race 2.

Series newcomer Broc Feeney was solid on debut, twice making the Top 10 Shootout and claiming finishes of ninth and 11th.

The team has 408 points to its credit, putting them 75 points away from the top spot.

Tickford Racing endured another tough weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park. Its lead pair Cameron Waters and James Courtney doing enough to put the team fifth in the standings.

Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood have continued where the team left off last year, sitting sixth in the championship.

Another surprise packet was that of Matt Stone Racing, sitting seventh in the standings.

Grove Racing, Team 18, CoolDrive Racing, and PremiAir Racing round out the order.

Who do you think will come out on top at the end of 2022? Cast your vote in the Pirtek Poll below.