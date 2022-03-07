Goddard turning maiden Tickford laps today

Zane Goddard is getting his first laps in a Tickford Racing Mustang Supercar during the team’s ride day at Sydney Motorsport Park today.

The former Matt Stone Racing young gun was last week confirmed for a Tickford co-drive in the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.

It’s understood he will most likely partner James Courtney, the driver who helped organise Goddard’s first international seat at Double R Racing in British Formula 4 in 2016.

The 22-year-old was present in the Tickford garage throughout the weekend’s Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight, and was eagerly awaiting the chance to cut some laps.

Having driven a Holden and Nissan in Super2, and then Holdens in the main game, it’s Goddard’s first opportunity aboard a Gen2 Mustang.

Ironically, it’s not his first Ford Supercar experience though, having earlier this year tested the Gen3 Mustang prototype at Queensland Raceway.

“It will be my first time in the car, first time in a Mustang of this current generation,” Goddard told Speedcafe.com.

“I’m looking forward to it; getting comfortable in the car and familiar with it all.

“So that will be good and then I’ll come to a fair few of the rounds.

“Obviously I’m not going to be doing a hell of a lot of driving this year so the more time I can spend around the team and around race tracks learning little things; it all helps. It makes it a little bit easier when you finally do get in the car, you know how everything works, who everyone is.”

Goddard hopes to be able to keep his eye in with more Gen3 testing, should the opportunity allow it, as well as cameos in other categories.

He tested an S5000 car on Thursday last week at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Driving for Tickford at Bathurst, where the Tim Edwards-led team is typically ultra competitive, could open the door for a return to full-time status in 2023.

“It will be a good chance to prove what I can do in a good car,” Goddard said.

“Obviously at the same time, I’m not going to go out and try to audition and do something stupid, I still know what my job is; I’m a co-driver and I need to bring the car back in a good position but also in one piece.

“I’m looking forward to working with these guys, getting to show what I can do, and hopefully we can get a good result on the day.”