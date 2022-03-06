Triple Eight’s Fraser takes Super2 pole at soaked SMP

Declan Fraser has qualified on pole position for his second Dunlop Super2 Series race for Triple Eight Race Engineering, at a soaked Sydney Motorsport Park.

The second-year Super2 driver was quickest in the rain in Qualifying for Race 2 of Round 1 with a 1:42.3853s in the #777 VF Commodore.

Fraser will be joined on the front row by now former Triple Eight driver Angelo Mouzouris, who clocked a 1:42.5385s in the #6 MW Motorsport Nissan Altima, with another new Triple Eight driver in Cameron Hill taking third.

The session was the first of the day at Sydney Motorsport Park after overnight rain flooded parts of the circuit and caused the cancellation of support category action which had been scheduled for earlier in the morning.

Given the uncertainty around the weather, it was combined into a single, 15-minute hit-out rather than the now normal practice of separate 10-minute segments for the Super2 and Super3 classes.

Unsurprisingly, the cars were throwing up huge spray as rain continued to come down, and Tickford Racing’s Zak Best grabbed handy track position when he overtook the Triple Eight machines on his out lap.

Best kicked things off with a 1:43.8833s in the #78 FGX Falcon, before Hill put the #111 VF Commodore into top spot with a 1:43.3309s next time through.

Super3 rookie Kai Allen caused a shock when he went to first outright with a 1:42.9418s on his third lap in the #26 Eggleston Motorsport VE Commodore, while Hill improved to a 1:43.0487s.

Fraser was fifth-quickest before he clocked the 1:42.3853s on his fifth flyer, in the 11th minute of the session, and Mouzouris moved into second spot with a 1:42.7257s.

Mouzouris found further time on his next lap to consolidate the outside front row berth, just before a red flag was called when Super3 driver Chris Smerdon (#39 Matt Stone Racing FG Falcon) ran off at Moffat Corner (Turn 1) and got stuck.

Race Control advised that the session would not resume, locking Fraser into his first ever Super2 pole position.

“Crazy out there,” said Fraser.

“The start of the session, it was still raining so there was a fair few puddles on the track but it got a bit better towards the end.

“The car was awesome, the team on the radio just gave me updates the whole time and to come away with my first ever pole, I can’t wait for the race, it’s going to be awesome.

“We struggled a little bit in qualifying yesterday with the car,” he added.

“We had a really good race car, we came through like seven positions or something.

“Hopefully we can continue this pace in the rain and just keep moving forward.”

The red flag marked a continuation of Tyler Everingham’s bad luck, the MWM driver having been fastest to the first sector at the time of the stoppage but left with no chance to advance from fourth position.

Already this weekend Everingham (#27 Nissan Altima) had missed Friday practice after a bout of food poisoning, then been cruelled by a flat tyre while leading Race 1.

He started that encounter from the outside of the front row and will be on the outside of Row 2 this afternoon, with Allen to line up fifth and Grove Racing’s Matt Payne (#10 Nissan Altima) in sixth.

Thomas Maxwell (#3 MWM Nissan Altima) qualified seventh and Best, who had a mid-session off at Bond Bend (Turn 2), took eighth with the 1:43.5726s he set on his second flyer.

Brad Vaughan (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) ended up ninth outright and second in Super3, with Zane Morse (#11 Brema Group VF Commodore) rounding out the top 10.

Aaron Seton (#30 MSR VF Commodore) was 11th-quickest and will share Row 6 with Matt McLean (#54 Eggleston VF Commodore), while Race 1 winner Jaylyn Robotham (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore) is set to start this afternoon’s 18-lapper from 13th.

The start time for that race is 13:15 local time/AEDT.

Results: Qualifying for Race 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split 1 777 Triple Eight Race Engineering Declan Fraser Holden Commodore VF S2 1:42.3853 2 6 MWM Angelo Mouzouris Nissan Altima S2 1:42.5385 0:00.1532 3 111 Triple Eight Race Engineering Cameron Hill Holden Commodore VF S2 1:42.6803 0:00.2950 4 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 1:42.7623 0:00.3770 5 26 Eggleston Motorsport Kai Allen Holden Commodore VE CH 1:42.9418 0:00.5565 6 10 Grove Racing Matthew Payne Nissan Altima S2 1:42.9808 0:00.5955 7 3 MWM Thomas Maxwell Nissan Altima S2 1:43.1922 0:00.8069 8 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:43.5726 0:01.1873 9 5 Anderson Motorsport Brad Vaughan Ford Falcon FG CH 1:43.7282 0:01.3429 10 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 1:43.8066 0:01.4213 11 30 Sherrin Rentals Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 1:44.1595 0:01.7742 12 54 Eggleston Motorsport Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 1:44.2784 0:01.8931 13 999 Erebus Academy / Image Racing Jaylyn Robotham Holden Commodore VF S2 1:44.3560 0:01.9707 14 58 EFS 4×4 Accessories Ryal Harris Holden Commodore VF S2 1:44.4362 0:02.0509 15 49 Image Racing Jay Hanson Holden Commodore VF S2 1:44.5051 0:02.1198 16 67 Flash Bush Motorsports Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:44.6915 0:02.3062 17 18 Cavalier Homes Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:45.0892 0:02.7039 18 8 Steeline Racing Elly Morrow Holden Commodore VF S2 1:45.3598 0:02.9745 19 38 Eggleston Motorsport Cameron Crick Holden Commodore VF S2 1:45.8361 0:03.4508 20 23 RHM / Nulon Ray Hislop Ford Falcon BA SC3 1:47.6537 0:05.2684 21 7 Mocomm Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina Holden Commodore VE SC3 1:47.9725 0:05.5872 22 76 Valmont Coatings Garry Hills Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 1:48.5327 0:06.1474 23 77 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Holden Commodore VE2 CH 1:48.8266 0:06.4413 24 35 Unit Racing Jason Gomersall Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:49.8630 0:07.4777 25 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 1:52.3530 0:09.9677 26 4 Crusher Parts International Tony Auddino Ford Falcon BF SC3 1:52.9588 0:10.5735 27 39 Vectra Corp Chris Smerdon Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:53.8543 0:11.4690 28 46 Turbo Brisbane Jarred Danaher Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:54.8121 0:12.4268 29 68 Turbo Brisbane Shane Beikoff Ford Falcon AU HC 1:54.8521 0:12.4668 30 219 Masterton Motorsport James Masterton Holden Commodore VE SC3 1:55.2934 0:12.9081 31 25 Weldcraft Motorsport Paul Boschert Holden Commodore VE SC3 1:56.1517 0:13.7664

Classes: S2 Super2, CH Super3 Championship, SC3 Super3 Cup, HC Super3 Heritage Class