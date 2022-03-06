Rain robs Mostert of pole conversion chance

Chaz Mostert drew a glum figure after the arrival of rain hindered his hopes of converting provisional pole position for Race 2 at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

Earlier in the day, the Mobil 1 Optus Racing driver set the quickest time in qualifying to the tune of three tenths over the Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Anton De Pasquale.

Come shootout time, rain would derail Mostert’s run as conditions worsened, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver cutting a lap 1.2794s away from the eventual pole time.

Those honours would go the way of Brodie Kostecki of Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus, who was the third-to-last driver to set a lap.

“Just a bit too much rain for when I came out,” said a deflated Mostert.

“The track was getting better and better and you see the guys going faster and faster but unfortunately the track turned back to kind of where the first guy rolled out.

“You win some, you lose some, that’s the way it is, but the positive thing we seemed to have a pretty good car in those conditions.

“Looking forward to the race, but I wish I didn’t have six guys in front of me to deal with.”

Mostert will start Sunday’s finale from seventh, although that’s not as bad as team-mate Nick Percat who will start last after a solo qualifying incident.

Nevertheless, the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner remained optimistic.

“Who knows what the conditions are, it’s just sprinkling in one sector, it will rain in another and then be dry so it’s keeping all us drivers on our toes,” said Mostert.

“We’re earning our money this weekend but whatever the condition is, I just hope we get to go racing this time – even if it gets a bit sketchy, all the people standing in the stands like last year which didn’t get to see a show, that’s not what we’re about.

“Looking forward to the race. Hopefully we stay out of trouble on the opening lap and try to get this Mobil 1 Optus race car up the pointy end.”

Race 2 of the Repco Supercars Championship is scheduled for this afternoon at 14:30 local time/AEDT.