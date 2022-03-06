NETWORK: Tyreplus, Burleigh Heads, Craig Jones

It is safe to say that there is not too much Craig Jones doesn’t know about the tyre industry.

Jones and his wife Susan have owned and operated the Tyreplus store at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast for more than 27 years and are proud members of Networkcafe.com.au.

Their store, one of 47 Tyreplus outlets in Australia, has grown gradually since its establishment in 1994 and now employs a team of six well-trained and fully certified full-time staff as well as a group of enthusiastic temporary employees.

After almost three decades in the business Jones also knows a trick or two about being successful, but to him and Susan it’s all a pretty simple process.

“Our business philosophy is to ‘do it right the first time, every time’,” said Jones.

“Our store’s success is built on a foundation of professional and practical advice, high quality workmanship, and excellent customer service. This has helped us develop an ever-growing base of satisfied local customers which we are obviously proud of.

“Our professional team ensures that all jobs are perfect before they leave our workshop and it’s this attention to detail that has kept us in business for the last 27 years.

“Customer service is our number one priority, whether someone is a regular major customer or someone just looking for some advice or a quote.”

Tyreplus Burleigh Heads’ staff undergoes regular on-the-job training to ensure they are all over the latest industry developments.

Networkcafe.com.au was established in an effort to create a network for small to medium-sized businesses associated with the motorsport or automotive industries that could be negatively affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic almost two years ago.

Joining the Networkcafe.com.au network was a natural fit for Jones and his team who have supported local racers for many years.

“The majority of us are race fans and we enjoy having the cars of local competitors in our shop,” said Jones.

“We are fans of Speedcafe.com and obviously Tyreplus has been a Platinum Partner of the site for a few years now which has been great.

“We have had an association with a lot of categories of racing over the years, but mainly in the production car and V8 Ute classes.”

While tyres are their number one priority, Tyreplus Burleigh Heads also provides a host of other mechanical and service options from shock absorbers and brake servicing to wheel alignment and balancing.

It is all those services where Jones and his team have linked with many local racers and owners of unique vintage vehicles.

Speedcafe.com founder and owner, Brett “Crusher” Murray, admits he has no issues “talking up” the Tyreplus Burleigh team.

“I have personally been a customer of Craig and Susan for years and it was great when Tyreplus became a Platinum Partner on Speedcafe.com,” said Murray.

“They were automatic candidates for Networkcafe.com.au when we launched in 2020 because of the size of their business, their commitment to their local customer base and their association with the automotive and motorsport industries.

“I have always been a fan of what they have done for local competitors and for that reason alone they have always had my support.”

The Tyreplus network is an authorised and preferred dealer of Michelin and BFGoodrich tyres.

Tyreplus Burleigh Heads is located at 75 West Burleigh Road, Burleigh Heads – just look for the Tyreplus green and the big Michelin signs!

