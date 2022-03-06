Mostert on provisional pole for Race 2, van Gisbergen 21st

Chaz Mostert is on provisional pole position for Race 2 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park after setting the pace in a wet-dry qualifying session.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver was fastest after a first run which saw drivers go out on wet tyres, and snatched top spot from Anton De Pasquale with the chequered flag out following a change to slicks.

A Top 10 Shootout will finalise the starting grid for this afternoon’s 77-lapper later but Race 1 winner Shane van Gisbergen is already locked into 21st after finishing up well over two seconds off the pace in his Red Bull Ampol Racing entry.

An overnight downpour had caused flooding at Turn 8 and pit exit but the rain had stopped in time for the start of the 15 minutes that were Qualifying for Race 2, and the race line was drying out thanks to earlier support category running at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight event.

Still, the track was damp enough for the whole field to head out on treaded rubber, and Mostert was a full second faster than the rest when he clocked a 1:39.5177s on his first flyer in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore.

Mostert improved to a 1:39.2135s next time through, with James Courtney (#5 Opposite Lock Mustang) taking up second courtesy of a 1:39.9059s.

Courtney moved to a 1:39.7646s on his third flyer, as drivers started to file back into pit lane to switch to slicks.

Bryce Fullwood (#14 Middy’s ZB Commodore) was first to show what slicks could do in rising to fifth on a 1:39.9622s.

Red Bull Ampol Racing rookie Broc Feeney (#88 ZB Commodore) then went top with a 1:39.0499s before Fullwood hit back with a 1:38.9195s.

Mostert reclaimed the ascendancy with a 1:37.7230s inside the final two minutes, only for Feeney to go quicker again with a 1:37.0447s.

Fullwood was back to second on a 1:37.2757s before Mark Winterbottom (#18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore) moved the benchmark to a 1:36.8275s.

Mostert fired in a 1:36.1554s barely a second before the chequered flag came, after which Feeney yet again took over first position with a 1:35.9130s, and Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) set a 1:36.0636s to go second.

De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang) subsequently set a 1:35.6861s and Brodie Kostecki (#99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore) a 1:35.8360s.

However, Mostert was still on a fast lap and the 2021 Bathurst 1000 winner went on to clock a 1:35.3775s which ensured Car #25 will be last out for the Top 10 Shootout.

“It was fun but I don’t know, why does it have to be a Top 10 [Shootout] today; why can’t we just call it there?” said Mostert.

“I forgot there was a Top 10 so I was pretty pumped, probably overaccelerated a little bit in the car.

“It is fun because it keeps you on your toes, a little bit of water out there and dry; when it’s mixed conditions, you have to really be on top of your game.

“To try to go the quickest, you almost have got to risk it all in pretty much most of the corners on the track with those conditions.

“The car gave me great feedback but like I said, I’m a little bummed that there’s a Top 10 coming.”

De Pasquale ended up second, from Brodie Kostecki, Feeney, Waters, Todd Hazelwood (#35 Truck Assist ZB Commodore), Fullwood, Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang), Winterbottom, and Courtney.

Van Gisbergen could only go as fast as a 1:37.9511s in the #97 ZB Commodore, 2.5736s slower than Mostert’s best, but Nick Percat (#2 Mobil 1 NTI ZB Commodore) fared even worse.

The second of the Walkinshaw Andretti United drivers qualified last after sliding off the track and into the tyre barriers at the last corner on his final flying lap.

The Top 10 Shootout is scheduled for a start at 12:05 local time/AEDT.

Results: Qualifying for Race 2, Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight