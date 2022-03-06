Mostert delighted to grab maiden championship lead

Chaz Mostert has reacted glowingly to grabbing the championship lead for the first time in his Supercars career.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United star delivered a masterclass in changeable conditions to win Race 2 at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight this afternoon.

Having finished third in the season-opening 77-lapper last night, Mostert now sits atop the standings, 12 points clear of the Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Anton De Pasquale, with 2021 champion Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing) a further 15 adrift.

It means Mostert’s #25 will turn orange – the designation for the driver who is leading the Supercars Championship – for the start of the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint later this month.

“To be honest, I never thought I would ever have an orange number on my car after all these years so driving up and seeing this [championship leader] board, it’s pretty cool,” he said.

“I know it’s Round 1 but it’s just cool to tick that box off the list.

“I don’t know where to start. What a race. What a weekend for us: a third and a first.

“I didn’t really expect that coming here after last year. Obviously the weather helped a fair bit.

“It makes it pretty hard to get rid of this blue hair now, we seem to go alright.

“Just super stoked for the whole team, this Mobil 1 Optus race car was fantastic, the strategy worked well, took a gamble, and it all paid off.”

WAU is third in the teams’ championship after a tough Sunday for Mostert’s team-mate Nick Percat, who is 11th in the drivers’ standings.