LIVE: Sunday at the Sydney SuperNight
Waters: Bad start won’t define our season
Triple Eight’s Fraser takes Super2 pole at soaked SMP
Hazelwood penalised for pit stop infringement
Weather forces delay to Sunday action at SMP
Randle perplexed by ‘unnecessary’ Heimgartner hit
Van Gisbergen hails ‘intensity’ of new engineer Edwards
NETWORK: Tyreplus, Burleigh Heads, Craig Jones
Martin on pole, Miller qualifies fourth for Qatar MotoGP
VIDEO: Supercars Championship, Race 1 highlights
Van Gisbergen never doubted Race 1 strategy
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]