Jacobson, Slade to start Race 2 from pit lane
LIVE: Sunday at the Sydney SuperNight
Best wins chaotic Super2 Race 2 at SMP
Rain robs Mostert of pole conversion chance
Brodie Kostecki bags pole in rain-affected SMP shootout
Breakthrough TCM race win for George Miedecke
Percat explains costly qualifying mishap
Fullwood stars as fortune favours the brave
Mostert on provisional pole for Race 2, van Gisbergen 21st
Waters: Bad start won’t define our season
Triple Eight’s Fraser takes Super2 pole at soaked SMP
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]