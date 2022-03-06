De Pasquale clatters wall during in-lap celebrations

Anton De Pasquale held it together through treacherous conditions in Race 2 of the Repco Supercars Championship – until after the chequered flag dropped.

Enjoying podium celebrations with fellow Norwell Motorplex product Brodie Kostecki, De Pasquale lit up his rear tyres on the in-lap and lost control coming out of the final corner.

The #11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang fired across the track to find the concrete on driver’s left before limping into the pitlane.

“Me and Brodie had a sick drift and I hit a bit of paint,” explained the third-place finisher.

“It’s all good, just putting on a cool show.

“It was a fun race, hectic, just crazy. Happy to make it on the podium, cool weekend, and moving onto Tassie.”

Speaking more broadly about the conditions, which once again were stop-start before a late downpour forced drivers to finish on wet tyres, De Pasquale described it as “wild”.

“You’ve got minimal visibility, you don’t really know what the best thing to do is, you don’t know if it’s going to rain more or less,” he said.

“And we had a bit of a radio drama at the same time, so I was running a bit blind so I just saw Chaz [Mostert] pull in and was like ‘alright, they probably know what they’re doing, I’ll just follow them and press on’.”

De Pasquale sits second in the championship now, only behind Race 2 winner Chaz Mostert, with pole-sitter Kostecki splitting the pair to hand Erebus Motorsport its first podium of the year.

De Pasquale wasn’t the only driver to have a drama after the race finished, with Mark Winterbottom (Team 18) and Todd Hazelwood (Matt Stone Racing) both beached in a gravel trap after appearing to make contact. The pair finished 12th and 13th respectively.