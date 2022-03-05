> News > Bikes

Suzuki’s Rins fastest in Friday practice at Qatar MotoGP

Daniel Herrero

Saturday 5th March, 2022 - 7:12am

Alex Rins

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins has gone fastest across the opening two MotoGP practice sessions at the Qatar Grand Prix.

In a night-time session which is likely to be decisive in terms of who goes directly to Qualifying 2 at Lusail, Rins clocked a 1:53.432s just before the chequered flag flew on Free Practice 2.

That effort edged Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez back to second after #93 had just set a 1:53.467s in the slipstream of team-mate Pol Espargaro.

The Suzukis were among the best on the top speed charts and 2020 champion Joan Mir finished up third on a 1:53.5790s.

Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) was fourth and Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha) rounded out the top five.

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo) was incensed when he had a lap compromised on his penultimate run by the presence of fellow Australian Remy Gardner (Tech3 KTM) at Turn 16, but subsequently got into the top 10 with a 1:53.870s.

That saw #43 ultimately take sixth, from Aleix Espargaro (Gresini Aprilia), Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha), Pol Espargaro, and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo).

Best KTM rider was Miguel Oliveira in 13th while his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team-mate Brad Binder went from fastest in Free Practice 1 to 15th in the latter session.

Tech3 duo Raul Fernandez and Gardner finished up 19th and 21st respectively.

Unsurprisingly, every rider went faster in FP2 than they had done in FP1, and the combined timesheet is likely to remain the same given Free Practice 3 in the early afternoon (local time).

Friday practice: Qatar MotoGP Combined times

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Session
1 42 A.RINS ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:53.432 FP2
2 93 M.MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:53.467 FP2
3 36 J.MIR ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:53.579 FP2
4 89 J.MARTIN ESP Pramac Racing Ducati 1:53.652 FP2
5 21 F.MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:53.845 FP2
6 43 J.MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:53.870 FP2
7 41 A.ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:53.886 FP2
8 20 F.QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:53.906 FP2
9 44 P.ESPARGARO ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:53.963 FP2
10 63 F.BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:53.971 FP2
11 23 E.BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:54.013 FP2
12 30 T.NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:54.038 FP2
13 88 M.OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:54.053 FP2
14 04 A.DOVIZIOSO ITA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:54.153 FP2
15 33 B.BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:54.247 FP2
16 73 A.MARQUEZ ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:54.475 FP2
17 12 M.VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:54.524 FP2
18 5 J.ZARCO FRA Pramac Racing Ducati 1:54.565 FP2
19 25 R.FERNANDEZ ESP Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:54.884 FP2
20 72 M.BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:54.900 FP2
21 87 R.GARDNER AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:54.929 FP2
22 49 F.DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:55.371 FP2
23 10 L.MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:55.775 FP2
24 40 D.BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:55.915 FP2

