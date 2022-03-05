Supercars, Coates sign three-year deal

Coates has renewed its partnership with Supercars for a further three years, taking the relationship into its 23rd consecutive season.

As a major partner of the Repco Supercars Championship and the official equipment hire partner, Coates will provide Supercars with all the essential equipment and services required to successfully stage all Supercars promoted events.

Coates will supply the thousands of pieces of infrastructure required to stage many of the country’s largest sporting events that include major fixtures such as the Repco Bathurst 1000, NTI Townsville 500, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 600 and the Newcastle 500.

Supercars General Manager, Commercial – Jamie Black says he is proud that Coates has chosen to extend their sponsorship of Supercars on a new three-year agreement.

“Coates has been an integral part of Supercars’ success for over twenty years,” he said.

“This new agreement will ensure Coates continues to supply our events with the equipment we need while also seeing the brand featured across our digital channels to hundreds of thousands of fans.

With a history of over 135 years in Australia, Coates Hire rebranded in 2021 to reflect Coates’ capabilities to provide end-to-end solutions that include both equipment hire and specialist services, such as temporary works engineering, industrial shutdown management and safety training.”

Coates CEO Murray Vitlich said: “As an iconic brand, we are pleased to be able to bring our expertise to the successful staging of Supercars’ events and continue our affiliation with a sport that both benefits communities around Australia and resonates well with our customers and team.

“Coates contributes significantly to Supercars by supplying key equipment required to setup and run world-class events motorsport events across Australia.

“With a relationship spanning more than two decades, we look forward to helping Supercars put on events over coming years.”

The first event as part of this new partnership is the ongoing Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.