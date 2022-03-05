LIVE: Saturday at the Sydney SuperNight
Courtney can’t remember last Supercars win
Team 18 thriving despite key changes
Supercars, Coates sign three-year deal
Carpenter commits to full IndyCar oval programme
Perkins: Round 1 may not offer true 2022 form guide
Bathurst 1000 runner-up working in BRT pit crew
Miller ‘trusts’ Ducati on engine decision
Sandstorm forces early end to F2 test
Reynolds ‘never felt so happy’ despite ‘lucky dip’ SMP
Miller: ‘No hard feelings’ over MotoGP practice run-in with Gardner
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]