> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: 2022 Sydney SuperNight, Day 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 5th March, 2022 - 11:21pm

How the first race day of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship played out in pictures, courtesy of photographer Ross Gibb.

RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A5267
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A5361
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A5474
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A5632
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A5723
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A6385
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A6438
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A6689
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A6735
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A6835
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A6873
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A6976
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A7011
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A7065
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A7285
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A7390
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A7435
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A7634
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A7768
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A7836
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A7959
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A8071
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A8547
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A8744
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_05A8864
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_P6A7275
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_P6A7435
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_P6A7475
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_P6A7906
RGP-2022BeaurepairesSydneySN Sat-_P6A8012

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]