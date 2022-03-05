Davison disheartened by SMP shootout mistake

Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Will Davison said he was kicking himself after a mistake during the opening Top 10 Shootout of the season at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

Davison was the second-to-last driver to set a lap after provisionally qualifying second behind team-mate Anton De Pasquale earlier in the day.

The series veteran almost matched the then-best Sector 1 time set by Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen.

However, Davison’s lap was undone in Sector 2 after he locked up the rear brakes into the Turn 8 hairpin and ran wide of the apex.

That would see the #17 slot into fifth at the start-finish line, though he would drop to sixth when De Pasquale took pole position.

“Really, really kicking myself,” said Davison, who wound up 0.6948s off the pace.

“Great job to Anton. I don’t think we would have got that time, but if I put it together we should be there next to him.

“Shane’s was a good lap as well. We shifted the balance a bit. Just a bit messy from my end and a costly mistake at the end.”

Davison was audibly frustrated, letting out an expletive after completing his flying lap.

The 39-year-old lamented his lap in the knowledge that he could set a competitive time to match De Pasquale.

As he explained, a set-up swing and an element of greed to find more time played a part.

“With such limited running yesterday, the end of qual we had really good rear grip and a lot of understeer, so we made a few changes,” he said.

“I had lost the rear a few times and I didn’t maximise the car, just sort of adjusting myself.

“I knew I hadn’t come off Turn 6 as well as I’d like. Then I was just trying to make it a little better.

“You know what it’s like, got to get a bit greedy. I knew I was still three or so tenths up on myself, but just got a little bit hungry into [Turn] 8 and just locked the rear brakes and that was that.

“Just rattled. Not good. I was confident we could put it together. The car is great, [I’m] just a bit rusty. I don’t know. We’ll be right.”

Race 1 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park gets underway at 19:10 local time/AEDT.