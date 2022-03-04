Triple Eight has ‘no legitimate case’ says Grove Racing

Grove Racing says Triple Eight Race Engineering has “no legitimate case” against its team principal David Cauchi.

Earlier today, Triple Eight stated it would be taking legal action against Cauchi, who left the Banyo-based squad at the end of 2021 to join Grove Racing.

Triple Eight and Grove Racing were of the understanding a period of ‘gardening leave’ was to have been undertaken by Cauchi.

However, a disagreement stemming from the terms of that arrangement has resulted in the teams ending up at odds with each other.

In returning to the Repco Supercars Championship paddock in his new capacity, Triple Eight is of the belief that Cauchi is in breach of his contract with his former employer.

As such, the team has launched legal action against him.

Speedcafe.com understands Cauchi was to have completed his so-called ‘gardening leave’ with pay from his former employer Triple Eight.

However, it’s understood that has not happened, thus, Grove Racing has opted to have Cauchi begin as team principal.

Grove Racing believes Triple Eight does not have any legal standing.

A statement from the team read, “Grove Racing has been made aware of Triple Eight’s intention to take legal action against Penrite Racing Team Principal, David Cauchi.

“While disappointed with the intention to take legal action, no legitimate case has been outlined against him. The team will provide any support required to Cauchi in this personal matter.

“Cauchi served his full notice period with Triple Eight until January 6, 2022, and joined Penrite Racing, in a completely different role, after that time.

“Penrite Racing remains committed to its on-track performance at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.”

Grove Racing owner Stephen Grove put his weight behind Cauchi.

“For a team that’s enjoyed so much success for so long, it’s rather interesting timing to be focussing on taking this action on the first day of the season.

“We’ve done everything above board in acquiring David”

“We’re focused on continuing to build our team and doing our fighting on the track, with David as a valued member of our squad.

“There’s bigger issues for people to worry about in the world right now, than an attempt by Triple Eight to try to stop a man from earning an income for him and his family for six months.”