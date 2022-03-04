Tickford Racing cars to carry flag of Ukraine

All of Tickford Racing’s cars at this weekend’s Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight will carry the flag of Ukraine to acknowledge the war torn nation’s ongoing crisis.

Stickers with the text ‘We Stand With Ukraine’ will don all five cars across the Repco Supercars Championship and Dunlop Super2 Series.

It comes as Ukraine finds itself in the midst of all-out war after it was invaded by Russia late last month.

For Tickford Racing newcomer Jake Kostecki, the addition of the flag has special meaning to him given his family heritage.

“I was born in Australia but my grandparents were born in Ukraine and since I was little I went to a Ukrainian school after my regular school,” said Kostecki.

“Growing up I knew a lot of Ukrainians and our family business, Alloy Steel International, actually employs quite a few of them as well, and with what’s happening in Ukraine at the moment, it’s pretty sad times.

“You’ve just got to feel for everyone there and Ukrainians everywhere, it’s really tough to see. For Tickford Racing to put the Ukrainian flag on all of our cars, it’s pretty cool to see that show of support.

“Obviously it’s pretty hard for us to make a huge difference from where we are, but it shows that we’re thinking of everyone over there in such hard times.”

The unprovoked attack has resulted in sanctions being imposed on Russia, with ramifications reaching as far as motorsport.

In Formula 1, chemical producer Uralkali was dropped by Haas from its cars on the final day of the pre-season shakedown.

Since then, there have been doubts raised about Nikita Mazepin’s ability to race this year due to sanctions from various governing bodies.

Globally, Russian athletes are finding themselves at the mercy of sanctions of sporting bodies, which have banned them from competing.

The fallout has also seen Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix contract terminated.