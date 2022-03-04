> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: Favourite 2022 Supercars Championship livery

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 4th March, 2022 - 10:26am

In a special edition Pirtek Poll this week, we asked: Which is your favourite 2022 Supercars Championship livery?

Now that fans have had more than 24 hours to vote, we have the results graphed below ahead of this weekend’s Supercars season-opener in Sydney.

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments below.

CLICK HERE to view the car-by-car guide.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]