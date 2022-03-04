PremiAir Racing announces new partner

PremiAir Racing has announced a partnership with Hiflex for the 2022 Supercars season and beyond.

After 10 years, the Hiflex logo will be back on a Supercar and PremiAir Racing is proud to showcase their return via both the #22 and #76 windscreen banners.

For more than 60 years, Hiflex has been producing and distributing high quality products all over the world, offering an excellent service and customised solutions for every need.

“Hiflex are proud to be partnering with PremiAir Racing and we look forward to a beneficial arrangement during the 2022 season,” said Hiflex managing director Rick Sacco.

“It’s been 10 years since Hiflex were on track as a partner and we are all extremely excited globally to be a part of the team.

“As the number one hose and fitting business in Australia we look forward to our commitment with PremiAir Racing and assisting the team to guarantee success.

“We wish Chris [Pither], Garry [Jacobson] and the team all the best and will be giving them our full support for the season.”

Added PremiAir Racing owner Peter Xiberras: “PremiAir Hire has been using Hiflex products for25 years.

“I’m stoked they have now come onboard to the other side of the business; PremiAir Racing to extend the partnership further.

“It’s great to see people that we support now supporting us.”