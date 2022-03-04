Mostert to donate merchandise earnings to flood victims

Chaz Mostert will donate all of his earnings from his personal merchandise sales in March to victims of the Queensland and New South Wales floods.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver, who recently launched new designs as part of his Supercars-themed apparel, resides in South East Queensland.

The region has been hit hard recently by wild weather, resulting in extensive flooding across Queensland and northern New South Wales.

Taking to social media, Mostert said he wanted to do his part.

“It’s hard to focus on this weekend when our mates are back home in QLD & NSW are doing it so tough with the floods, have been trying to think about what I can do to help,” Mostert wrote.

“For all of my Merchandise Sales this month, I’m going to send 100% of the profits to Foodbank to help out.”

Red Bull Ampol Racing has also recognised the flood trauma, adding a decal to the A-pillar of its Holden ZB Commodores which reads, ‘We’re With You SE QLD, NSW’.

Several Supercars teams are based out of South East Queensland.

Triple Eight Race Engineering is among those, and was affected by the floods in Banyo.

Yatala-based Matt Stone Racing managed to escape any issues while Stapylton squad Dick Johnson Racing couldn’t access its facility for a period due to flooding.