How to watch Supercars’ Sydney SuperNight

The 2022 Repco Supercars Championship gets underway this weekend with the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

Once again, Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo will carry live and ad-free coverage of all three days across March 4-6.

Meanwhile, the Seven Network retains free-to-air coverage on Saturday and Sunday across 7, 7mate, and streaming service 7plus.

Action gets underway on Friday afternoon with Practice 1 at 15:15 local time/AEDT followed by Practice 2 under lights at 18:10 local time/AEDT.

Saturday sees Qualifying for Race 1 at 14:45 followed by the Top 10 Shootout at 16:30.

Race 1 starts at 19:10 and comprises 77 laps.

Sunday sees a repeat of the previous day’s running, with Qualifying for Race 2 at 10:50 and the Top 10 Shootout at 12:05.

Race 2, another 77-lapper, starts at 14:30.

Supercars will be broadcast in New Zealand via Sky Sport.

Television and streaming: Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight (local time/AEDT)

Start End Channel/service Friday, March 4 13:00 19:00 Fox Sports/Kayo Saturday, March 5 12:15 21:45 Fox Sports/Kayo 16:30 21:30 7mate Sunday, March 6 08:00 18:00 Fox Sports/Kayo 12:00 17:00 7

