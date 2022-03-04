Hamilton versus Verstappen docuseries premiering tonight

A three-part docuseries will premiere tonight, exploring the intense rivalry between Formula 1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Beyond All Limits: Hamilton vs Verstappen will air on Foxtel and Kayo at 19:00 AEDT, following the pair’s remarkable title battle throughout 2021 and in the lead-up to a new era of F1 competition starting later this month.

As it turned out, the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers would only be separated on the final lap of the season – in Verstappen’s favour – in controversial circumstances at Abu Dhabi.

Among household names to be exclusively interviewed as part of the production are F1 champions Sir Jackie Stewart, Mika Hakkinen and Emerson Fittipaldi.

All three episodes will run back-to-back tonight.