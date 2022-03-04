Grove Racing responds to Triple Eight legal threat

Grove Racing has responded to Triple Eight Race Engineering’s decision to launch legal action against David Cauchi.

Today, Triple Eight said it would take “immediate steps to protect the team’s legitimate business interests” after Cauchi departed in the off-season to join Grove Racing as its team principal.

In the wake of that news, the Braeside-based Supercars team has made its own statement.

“It is a private issue between David Cauchi and Triple 8 and it is a legal matter between the parties, Grove Racing will make no comment at this stage,” the statement read.

Ironically, the dispute between the teams comes with Cauchi at the helm of Grove Racing while good friend Jamie Whincup takes up the same team principal role at Triple Eight.

Speaking in the lead-up to Practice 1 at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight, Whincup danced around the subject.

“Yeah it is a distraction, but we’re here to go racing,” said the seven-time Supercars champion.

“We’ve had a few months off, everyone’s pumped about getting out on track.

“There’s all that stuff going on behind the scenes. You don’t have to worry about that when you’re a driver, you just worry about your apexes and what gears you’re about to run.

“Plenty goes on behind the scenes in running a Supercar team.”

Speedcafe.com understands the crux of the disagreement hinges on a so-called gardening leave arrangement.

The situation differs from 12 months ago, when Grant McPherson completed a six-month break upon exiting Triple Eight at the end of the 2020 season before starting as head of performance at Walkinshaw Andretti United in May 2021.