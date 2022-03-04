Ford fleet returns to Supercars paddock

Ford will once again be the Repco Supercars Championship go-to for official vehicles in 2022.

The Ford Mustang GT has been the official Safety Car of the category since 2019 and is also the Course Car.

The Ford Focus ST has been bringing up the rear of the field in recent years as the championship’s Medical Car.

Trackside, the Ford Ranger Raptor has been helping recover vehicles, and this year the Blue Oval will introduce its next-generation 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo ute.

The hot hatch Ford Focus ST will also be upgraded in the second quarter.

“Our 2500-strong Australian-based team of engineers, designers, technical and automotive specialists, along with our dealer network, share a passion for Supercars and we can’t wait for the teams to line up on the grid in Sydney for Round 1,” said John Hatzimanolis, Ford Australia marketing communications manager.

“We are proud to provide Supercars with vehicles from across our range, each meeting a specific need on the track, and enabling the race teams to do what they do best.”

Supercars has said the vehicles will take some fans for hot laps as part of its Course Car Experience sessions.

The cars will be on track this weekend at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight at Sydney Motorsport Park.