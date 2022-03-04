Everingham to miss Super2 Practice 1 after hospital stay

Tyler Everingham is absent from Practice 1 for Round 1 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at Sydney Motorsport Park after spending the night in hospital.

The MW Motorsport driver made the announcement on his Facebook page a short time ago, although he did not divulge why he had been hospitalised.

He is now on his way to Sydney and anticipates he will make it in time for Practice 2, at 16:40 local time/AEDT.

“Not how I planned for the first round of the 2022 Super2 Series to start,” wrote Everingham just before Practice 1 started at 13:05 local time/AEDT.

“I spent the day yesterday at the hospital and was ordered to stay overnight only having been discharged from hospital this morning around 10:00am.

“But that is not stopping me, as soon as I left the hospital I was on my way to Sydney.

“Unfortunately, I will not be on track for Practice 1 but am hoping to be on the grid for Practice 2 at 4:40pm.”

As such, there will be just the two MWM Nissan Altimas on-track now, in the hands of Angelo Mouzouris and Thomas Maxwell.