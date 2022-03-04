De Pasquale reacts to high-speed off

Anton De Pasquale has made light of his scary moment that brought an abrupt end to Practice 2, saying he was “just exploring really”.

With little more than a minute remaining in the day’s action, the #11 Shell V-Power Racing Team driver slipped off-track on the exit of Turn 1 and careered across the grass at high-speed past the outside of Turn 2.

Bogged way off-track, the red flags waved and the session would not resume.

“You go off and you kind of just keep turning and see where you end up,” said De Pasquale.

“It’s pretty wet so just exploring really.”

The Practice 1 pacesetter did escape any significant damage.

“I left the road quite late in the corner so I was aiming towards Turn 2 but just kissed the wall,” he explained.

“Luckily it wouldn’t have made any damage so just a clean up, but that’s all good, we’ll go again.”

Finishing eighth for the session, De Pasquale was nonplussed about the day given the changeable conditions.

“Hard tricky day, the weather and track conditions were always changing,” he said.

“We’ll look at some things and try to get a bit of an idea and wait to see what tomorrow brings.”

Qualifying for Race 1 of the season kicks off tomorrow at 14:45 AEDT.