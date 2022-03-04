Brown, Kostecki’s charity auction for flood victims

Erebus Motorsport drivers Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki have announced an initiative to raise funds for flood victims across Queensland and New South Wales.

The Supercars duo will auction off a spot on their respective helmets for the remainder of the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight, with all proceeds going to flood relief.

The place on each helmet is described as “prime position” to attract exposure including on the television broadcast. An individual or business name can be chosen.

Team owner Betty Klimenko will also match both winning bids dollar for dollar.

“Brodie and I were sitting at breakfast and started talking about how we can help out,” explained Brown.

“I guess we felt a little bit guilty having fun and racing here this weekend while others were having a hard time, so we thought ‘how can we turn what we’re doing into something to give back’.

“We both had a spot on our helmets for the weekend and we thought we would sell that spot off in an auction so that people will bid and Betty also being the great person that she is, will match it dollar for dollar.”

The auction, accessible online HERE, will close tomorrow at 0900 AEDT ahead of the first qualifying session of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.