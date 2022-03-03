Williams shows well in Formula 2 pre-season test

Aussie youngster Calan Williams has shown promising pace on the opening day of Formula 2 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The Trident driver, who steps up from the FIA Formula 3 Championship, proved second fastest for the day behind Prema Racing’s Jehan Daruvala.

Williams sat out much of the morning’s running with an electrical fault while compatriot Jack Doohan went fifth fastest.

Doohan was then only 18th best in the afternoon session which saw times some 2.5s quicker than earlier in the day.

Proceedings were interrupted throughout the day, with three stoppages in the morning alone.

Juri Vips twice stopped on track while new Alpine Academy member Olli Caldwell also rolled to a halt.

Vips again triggered the red flags in the afternoon, the final delay caused by Cem Bolukbasi.

Kiwi Liam Lawson topped the morning session with a 1:42.522s effort, the Carlin driver 0.4s clear of Felipe Drugovich in the MP Motorsport entry.

Doohan’s best was a 1:45.182s as he recorded 21 laps during the opening session.

He was marginally busier in the afternoon, completing 28 laps while Williams made up for lost time as he logged 31 – up from just four in the morning.

Williams’ 1:42.590s was just over 0.5s away from Daruvala’s outright pace, and on par with 2021 Formula 3 champion Dennis Hauger in the second Prema entry.

Testing in Bahrain continues, with running set to get underway at 11:45 local time.