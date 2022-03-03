Supercheap Auto grows grassroots support

Supercheap Auto has been announced as the naming rights partner of Motorsport Australia’s Club Development Fund, targeted at the grassroots level.

The Supercheap Auto Club Development Fund is open for 2022 applications, supporting MA-affiliated car clubs – including enthusiast clubs.

The programme has delivered more than $100,000 worth of grants in its history thus far.

“Many of today’s motorsport superstars were associated with grassroot clubs like these,” said Supercheap Auto managing director Benjamin Ward.

“In addition, they provide an enormous contribution to local communities as a social and leisure activity.

“They are the backbone of motorsport and the Club Development Fund goes a long way in giving clubs a chance to build and finish projects that will have a positive effect with their local communities.

“When we partnered up with Motorsport Australia, one of our big goals was to support and help grow motorsport at grassroots level and this is just the first step on our partnership journey.

“We look forward to contributing to a range of initiatives and watching a fantastic variety of projects that will be made possible by the Supercheap Auto Club Development Fund.”

Added Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca: “On behalf of Motorsport Australia, I would like to thank the team at Supercheap Auto for getting behind our Club Development Fund.

“Having a brand like Supercheap Auto backing this initiative highlights their absolute commitment to grassroots motorsport and an area we are also very passionate about.

“We encourage all clubs to consider submitting an application for the 2022 Supercheap Auto Club Development Fund to provide support for projects that may have been on hold over the past two years.”

There are four areas for which clubs can apply for funding, namely: safety and operational equipment, volunteer upskilling and club capacity building, women and girls’ participation, and events and activities.

Supercheap Auto is a Platinum Partner of Speedcafe.com