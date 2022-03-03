Speedcafe.com welcomes Morris to Platinum Partner family

Speedcafe.com has extended its Platinum Partner family to the financial services industry with the inclusion of Morris.

Australian-owned, Morris is one of Australia’s leading finance companies, providing finance, investment, leasing and insurance services to ABN holders, registered companies, individuals and sole traders.

Formerly known as Morris Finance, today’s announcement comes as part of Morris’ overall rebrand and product offering which will focus on broker solutions, business solutions, investment and consumer finance products.

The Morris team has been financing and investing in a number of industries for more than 23 years and is recognised as one of Australia’s leading and most reputable finance, leasing and risk management companies.

As part of the relationship, Morris will take up a major position as a presenting partner of Networkcafe.com.au which was established as a valuable support mechanism for the automotive and motorsport industries and its suppliers, sponsors, clubs and organisations when COVID-19 hit in early 2020.

A free service for small and medium-size businesses, Networkcafe.com.au provides an opportunity to advertise products and services to a vast audience through an easy-to-use portal free of charge.

Businesses within Networkcafe.com.au will be promoted extensively through editorial coverage, newsletters and social media programmes, which will be possible because of the Morris support.

Morris’ Managing Director Nathan Murray said that the Speedcafe.com partnership was a natural extension of his company’s commitment to motorsport and the wider community.

“We have watched Speedcafe.com evolve over several years into a market leader and are delighted that we have become part of the Platinum Partner family,” said Murray.

“This partnership was a natural fit when you consider the timing of our rebranding and new offerings in the retail lending space.

“Like Morris, Speedcafe.com has a genuine passion for their community and the development of Networkcafe.com.au is solid proof of that.

“While we are enthusiastic about the benefits that our Speedcafe.com partnership offers as a whole, we are excited to know that our commitment will be reinvested into growing Networkcafe.com.au as quickly as possible so all the small- to medium-sized businesses can benefit as a result.”

The Speedcafe.com partnership is an extension of Morris’ long-time association with motorsport which currently includes sponsorship with Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Supercars Championship, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia and personal relationships with WAU Supercars star Nick Percat and Porsche driver Jaxon Evans.

Morris also has a strong association with the Geelong Cats in the AFL, Stuart Football Club in South Australia and with several philanthropic organisations including Food Bank, the Hearts to Harmony Foundation and genU Inclusion – all of which they intend to promote through their Speedcafe.com association.

Morris has built a national network of approved finance brokers, new business specialists and referral partners that are well-equipped and committed to helping achieve their customers’ goals and that elevates to another level with the rebranding and restructure announcements.

“We have a new company strategy and a new divisional structure. We have refreshed our brand values and redefined our purpose reflecting the role we play with many stakeholders and communities,” said Murray.

“To symbolise this new future, we are proudly taking a new brand identity and positioning to the market. This will be rolled out over the coming months.

“Successful relationships have always driven our business. We can’t envisage a successful outcome unless it’s shared.”

Speedcafe.com founder, Brett Murray, said the relationship with Morris could not have come at a better time as Networkcafe.com.au shifts up a gear.

“Morris has developed a solid brand and enviable reputation in recent years and we are delighted to welcome Nathan Murray and his team as part of our Platinum Partner family and to be included as part of their strategic re-brand,” said Murray.

“Our business model is perfect for a business in the finance and financial services industry and we are already working together on some terrific programmes that will benefit a lot of people.

“The investment from Morris will allow us to accelerate our Networkcafe.com.au programme and really put some needed services in place, especially those small and medium-sized businesses in the industry that have done it tough and are punching their way back.”

Morris joins a list of nationally and internationally recognised brands at Speedcafe.com including PIRTEK, Michelin, Mobil 1, Meguiar’s, Grove Hire, Supercheap Auto, KTM, TyrePlus, R&J Batteries, Lloyds Auctions, Kincrome Tools and RYCO Filters.

For more information on Morris Finance please visit morrisfinance.com.au.