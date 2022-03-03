POLL: Favourite 2022 Supercars Championship livery

With every livery for the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship season-opener now revealed, Speedcafe.com wants to know which is your favourite in a special Pirtek Poll.

Most teams have sought to tweak their existing warpaint, although there is a smattering of brand-new designs and sponsors up and down the field.

Several sponsors have jumped ship while there are a few new brands to the pit lane.

Which livery is your favourite? View the car-by-car guide below and cast your vote at the bottom in this week’s Pirtek Poll.

#2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing ZB Commodore, Nick Percat

#3 CoolDrive Racing Mustang, Tim Slade

#4 SCT Racing ZB Commodore, Jack Smith

#5 Opposite Lock Racing Mustang, James Courtney

#6 Monster Energy Racing Mustang, Cameron Waters

#8 R&J Batteries Racing ZB Commodore, Andre Heimgartner

#9/#99 Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus ZB Commodore, Will Brown/Brodie Kostecki

#10/#26 Penrite Racing Mustang, Lee Holdsworth/David Reynolds

#11/#17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang, Anton De Pasquale/Will Davison

#14 Middy’s Racing ZB Commodore, Bryce Fullwood

#18 Irwin Racing ZB Commodore, Mark Winterbottom

#20 Seiko 5 Supercar ZB Commodore, Scott Pye

#22 Coca-Cola Racing ZB Commodore, Chris Pither

#25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing ZB Commodore, Chaz Mostert

#34/#35 Truck Assist Racing ZB Commodore, Jack Le Brocq

#55 Castrol Racing Mustang, Thomas Randle

#56 Tradie Racing Mustang, Jake Kostecki

#76 Subway Racing ZB Commodore, Garry Jacobson

#88/#97 Red Bull Ampol Racing ZB Commodore, Broc Feeney/Shane van Gisbergen

#96 Automotive Superstore ZB Commodore, Macauley Jones