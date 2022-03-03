Paddon secures two-year WRC2 campaign

New Zealand ace Hayden Paddon has secured a return to the international rally stage, announcing a two-year WRC2 deal.

Paddon will compete for Hyundai New Zealand alongside long-time co-driver John Kennard in a reunion of the combination which won the top-tier 2016 Rally Argentina.

Paddon will compete in selected events this year, starting with Rally Estonia on July 14-17, before vying for the second-tier championship in a full 2023 campaign.

“We are delighted to work with Hyundai New Zealand as we embark on a two-year WRC2 campaign with the new Hyundai i20N Rally2 car,” he said.

“This year we have planned a campaign which allows us to get up to speed with the awesome i20N Rally2 car, the car’s development and team development, before undertaking a full seven-round campaign in 2023 with the sole goal of winning that championship title.

“We’re so proud to be taking a Kiwi team to these offshore events, along with some support in Europe and backed by an incredible line-up of New Zealand companies including Hyundai New Zealand to make this unique campaign possible.”

The 34-year-old last appeared in a WRC event at the 2019 Wales Rally GB.

Beyond Estonia, Paddon’s 2022 programme will include Rally Finland in August and then his home event, Rally New Zealand, across September 29 to October 2.