MWM reveals liveries for 2022 Super2 season

MW Motorsport has revealed the look of the three Nissan Altimas which it will field in this year’s Dunlop Super2 Series, beginning tomorrow at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Those Altimas will be driven by incumbent Tyler Everingham, who has multiple race wins with the team, as well as former Triple Eight Race Engineering pilot Angelou Mouzouris and debutant Thomas Maxwell.

“It’s great to be in Sydney and ready for the new season,” said team owner Matthew White.

“This is one of the most competitive Super2 Series fields we’ve seen in some years, and I’m confident that we have the right three drivers to challenge for wins and podiums.

“Each of our cars have their own distinctive looks, but as we like to do, they have a consistent design.

“It looks like it could be a wet weekend, but for the racing categories and the fans, let’s hope we see all of the racing that we are scheduled to do.”

Super2 will run to its usual, two-race format at Eastern Creek, with Practice 1 tomorrow from 13:05 local time/AEDT.