Supercars announces Pizza Hut partnership

Supercars has today announced iconic international brand Pizza Hut as the official and exclusive Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) partner of the Repco Supercars Championship.

Fans will instantly recognise the Pizza Hut signage on the track map segment of Supercars’ broadcast.

Pizza Hut has also become an official partner of the Dunlop Super2 Series category.

Later this year the iconic brand will feature as an official partner of the Supercars Eseries with their own entry into the online racing competition.

The collaboration marks a milestone for Pizza Hut in support of an ambitious expansion strategy to double the number of restaurants and surpass 500 stores in the next four years.

Supercars General Manager – Commercial, Jamie Black said he was delighted to welcome an iconic international brand like Pizza Hut to the growing list of sponsors joining with Supercars in 2022.

“We are excited to partner with Pizza Hut and recognise they are a perfect fit with our Supercars brand,” Black said.

“Pizza Hut is all about families, enjoyment and bringing people together and Supercars is well known for welcoming generations of families to our events.

“Our fans are the backbone of our sport, and we are always looking to provide them with a better event experience.

“Bringing a product, the quality of Pizza Hut to our sport is another step in that direction and mutually beneficial for Pizza Hut to showcase their products and services to the Supercars audience.”

Pizza Hut CEO Phil Reed is equally excited about the partnership.

“It’s great to be partnering with Supercars, a truly national sport with a great regional reach – very similar to Pizza Hut,” Reed said.

“We can’t wait for supporters to enjoy Pizza Hut and more importantly join with us as we expand throughout Australia over coming years.”

The partnership with Pizza Hut will also see Supercars work with outlets around the country in a number of local initiatives, including driver appearances, consumer promotions and ticket giveaways.

The first event as part of this new partnership will be the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight which will run under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park from 4-6 March.