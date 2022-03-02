Long-awaited Erebus documentary details revealed

The first two episodes in an eight-part docuseries following polarising Supercars squad Erebus Motorsport will air on Fox Sports tonight.

The docuseries is the second to follow the team after the Supercars Media-produced Inside Line: A Season with Erebus Motorsport.

The new production, Access All Areas: Erebus Motorsport is an independent production by film-makers Andrew Janson, Lachlan Russell and Samit Singh with narration from Australian actor Gary Sweet.

The series follows the team’s highs and lows, starting with the 2020 season-opening Adelaide 500.

The documentary doesn’t shy away from the COVID-19 pandemic, nor the departures of David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale.

It also continues into the 2021 season with its rookie duo Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown, culminating in a race win at Sydney Motorsport Park and a Bathurst 1000 podium.

The series looks at life not only on track, but off the track too.

Key personnel including team owner Betty Klimenko and her husband Daniel are highlighted in the series as well as CEO Barry Ryan, managing director Shannen Kiely, and the crew.

“Erebus Motorsport are already known for being the most interesting, open, and unfiltered team in pit lane, and they allowed us complete access throughout what turned out to be a two-year filming process,” said executive producer Andrew Janson.

“Betty, Daniel, Barry, Shannen and the drivers were as open with us as they are with each other: nothing was censored, nothing unfiltered – it’s as open and honest a look at what it takes to go racing at such a high level, let alone without having to deal with things like a global pandemic.

“This series showcases the passion from the owners right down through the drivers and to the people working on the cars. We’ve aimed to create a new take on a behind-the-scenes documentary of this type and the team and everyone involved are very proud of the finished product.”

Betty Klimenko promised the new series will be unlike its predecessor, which followed the team in 2019.

“People may say, ‘You’ve done this’, though this time you’ll see something more that no one has ever seen before,” said Klimenko.

“We go deeper and really show our audience why we are the way we are, what makes us tick and who we are away from the track.

“We wanted to show people behind the scenes and into the personal lives of the people who make up Erebus.”

Kiely added, “We agreed to this project at the start of 2020 when the world was a very different place, little did we know how it would play out.

“The camera crew captured some of our toughest, but also proudest moments. They got us when we were locked out of Victoria for 105 days, but then see us bring in two rookies and achieve fantastic results in our first season together.

“This series is raw and shows the team as we are, we are proud of what we have accomplished, and we hope the fans enjoy watching our journey.”

Two new episodes will be broadcast each Wednesday, with the finale airing on March 23.

The Seven Network will air two episodes a week starting March 4 via on-demand platform 7plus.

CLICK HERE to watch the trailer