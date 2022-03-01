$50m pledged for SX World Championship teams and riders

An eight-figure sum will underpin the FIM Supercross World Championship, Australian-based promoters SX Global have announced.

A guaranteed prize pool of $250,000 per event will be available at each of the five stops on the 2022 calendar, before the schedule expands to 10-plus events from next year.

All up, FIM Supercross World Championship teams and riders have been designated more than $50 million of support over five years.

It comes as cashed-up Mubadala Investment Company is confirmed as an investor.

Also announced is that just 10 team licences will be made available to independent owners, with a further two wildcards allowed per event per class.

Each team will field four riders: two in SX2 (250cc) and two in WSX (450cc), making for up to 22 entries in both classes.

“There is a massive fanbase and untapped demand for supercross outside the United States and backed by the financial support and significant resource of Mubadala Capital, we intend to feed that, bringing the sport to new regions through the most exciting and lucrative World Championship series in the history of the sport,” said SX Global president Tony Cochrane.

“We have created an entirely new model for supercross – one that emphasizes expanded financial support and opportunities for riders and teams, expanded opportunities for sponsorship and an elevated experience for fans.”

Added SX Global managing director of motorsport Adam Bailey: “Over the years, there have been various attempts to build a true world championship series for supercross, but none of them have succeeded, due to deficiencies in funding and resource, lack of global and regional relationships and a variety of other factors.

“Our team possess the necessary supercross and international event background, relationships and expertise, and the funding to make this world championship a reality.”

The five events this year will take place across September through November.