Wood joins Bamber’s Carrera Cup team

Dale Wood has signed with Earl Bamber Motorsport for the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia championship.

EBM becomes Wood’s third team in as many years, having represented Sonic Motor Racing Services before the 2020 season was shut down, and then lined up for Ashley Seward Motorsport last year.

The renowned larrikin has been a mainstay in Carrera Cup Australia since finishing up as a full-time driver in the Repco Supercars Championship at the end of 2017.

Wood said he’d liked what he’d seen from EBM’s maiden campaign in the single-make series last season, winning a race with Matthew Payne.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining EBM. From the outside looking in last year, I thought they hit the ground running with a very slick operation,” said the 38-year-old.

“I am looking forward to bringing my supporters over to EBM and hopefully we can share some great success together.”

EBM will expand to three Carrera Cup entries this year, despite Payne focusing on the Super2 Series with Grove Racing.

Wood will join team-mates Callum Hedge and Ryan Suhle.

“The experience Dale can and will bring to our team is immense,” said team manager Ben Jenkins.

“It’s great to have him onboard as it will be a huge benefit for our young drivers to learn from someone with the level of knowledge Dale has.

“If you look back to the last full season of racing in 2019, Dale pushed Jordan Love all the way to the finish line for the overall championship. We know he will be in it until the very end.

“As a team we are proud to have Dale onboard. We’ve grown from fielding one car to three within 12 months because people can see through our past results what we can offer them.”

Added team owner Earl Bamber: “We are super excited to have Dale Wood join EBM.

“He brings a lot of professionalism through his background not only in Carrera Cup but also in Supercars. He really is a welcome addition to the team.

“To be able to field three Pro cars in 2022 is going to be a challenge for us, but I think it will also bring us a lot of understanding as it will help us learn more about the new car when we get to go racing.”

As has become the norm, Wood will sport Timken colours, with support from GB Galvanizing and Delta Floorworld, and use #100.

The Carrera Cup Australia season will open at Albert Park on April 7-10 in support of the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix.