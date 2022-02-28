> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: St Petersburg Indy Lights race highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 28th February, 2022 - 9:45am

Highlights of the St Petersburg Indy Lights race, which was won by Matthew Brabham.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]