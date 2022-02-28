> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Larson wins at Fontana

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 28th February, 2022 - 7:28pm

Extended highlights of Kyle Larson’s victory in the NASCAR Sprint Cup at Fontana, after late contact with team-mate Chase Elliott.

