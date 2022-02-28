Reduced camber, higher tyre pressure for TCM

Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters competitors will be restricted to a smaller tyre camber window in 2022.

The category’s technical regulations stipulate that maximum negative camber for front wheels is 3.5 degrees, while the limit at the rear remains two degrees.

Furthermore, Speedcafe.com understands that competitors have been given guidance to run much higher pressures, notwithstanding that the minimum dry tyre pressure is unchanged at 19psi.

The recommended hot pressure, however, is believed to be almost double that, at 36psi.

It is believed that the aforementioned changes/recommendations have arisen on advice from tyre supplier Hoosier over the off-season.

Notably, they follow a spate of blowouts in Touring Car Masters races throughout last year.

In Race 1 alone at the December Bathurst round, Marcus Zukanovic (XD Falcon) had a tyre explode while leading, and George Miedecke (Camaro SS) suffered a blowout not long after moving into third position.

Zukanovic lost another tyre in Race 2, and similar failures were also a not uncommon sight when Mount Panorama hosted Round 1 back in the preceding February.

Steven Johnson (XD Falcon) incurred a right-front puncture in Race 2, while Ryan Hansford (Torana A9X) had a right-rear failure in Race 1.

In another rule change for the season ahead, Safety Car restarts will now be single-file rather than the NASCAR-style double-file.

The Sporting and Technical Regulations also confirm the appointment of Stephen White as Driving Standards Advisor, as revealed by Speedcafe.com.

Round 1 of 2022 starts this Friday on the undercard of Supercars’ Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight, at Sydney Motorsport Park, where 19 cars are set to race.