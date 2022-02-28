> Features > Downloads

POSTER: Scott McLaughlin’s first IndyCar race win

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 28th February, 2022 - 5:17pm

Former Supercars ace Scott McLaughlin made his first real mark on the IndyCar world by clinching his maiden victory from the pole for Team Penske in the opening round of the season at St Petersburg.

