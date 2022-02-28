Piastri stars in Formula 2 docuseries

Australian youngster Oscar Piastri is set to feature prominently in the third season of Chasing the Dream, a docuseries following the Formula 2 Championship.

Set for release on March 1, the six-part series follows the leading protagonists throughout the 2021 F2 campaign.

Piastri won the title in his rookie season, seeing off challenges from the likes of Zhou Guanyu, Theo Pourchaire, Dan Ticktum, and Robert Shwartzman.

Chasing the Dream is loosely based on the Drive to Survive series which follows Formula 1, providing insight behind the scenes.

While prominent throughout, Episode 4 of the series focuses on Piastri and his rise from Melbourne to international success.

It includes interviews with a number of key figures, such as Mark Webber and Mia Sharizman, the man at the helm of the Alpine Academy.

The 2021 season highlighted Piastri as the standout talent of the junior formulae as he won his third successive title in strong fashion.

It resulted in his promotion to the Alpine Formula 1 team as reserve driver behind Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Episodes run just shy of 30 minutes and will be available to watch exclusively on F1TV.